FILER — The Filer American Legion Post 47 will celebrate the American Legion's 100th birthday. A dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the American Legion Hall, 207 Main St., Filer. A program will follow on the history of the American Legion.
All veterans, their family members and anyone who had a veteran family member are invited to attend. For reservations, call 208-326-5149 and leave a message.
