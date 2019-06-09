TWIN FALLS — The American Legion is celebrating a century of patriotic service. Since it was chartered in 1919, Legion Post 7 in Twin Falls has been making the community a better place.
This year, Post 7 wants to share its centennial with you. It will hold an open house from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Post 7, 447 Seastrom St., Twin Falls. Refreshments will be served.
Attend to share the legacy and be part of the vision.
