CASTLEFORD — The Castleford Men’s Club will hold its 45th annual fundraising auction at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 in the Castleford School cafeteria, 500 Main St. The auction is the club’s only fundraising event to support youth and community activities.

The nonprofit club sponsors the quick response unit, youth sports programs and many additional school, youth and community projects. The club has sponsored scholarships to all Castleford graduates and also supports the Castleford Education Foundation.

For more information, contact Dave Smith, 208-537-6920; Don Graybeal, 208-731-8647; or Curt Darrow, 208-537-6539.

