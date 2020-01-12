CASTLEFORD — The Castleford Men’s Club will hold its 45th annual fundraising auction at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 in the Castleford School cafeteria, 500 Main St. The auction is the club’s only fundraising event to support youth and community activities.
The nonprofit club sponsors the quick response unit, youth sports programs and many additional school, youth and community projects. The club has sponsored scholarships to all Castleford graduates and also supports the Castleford Education Foundation.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, contact Dave Smith, 208-537-6920; Don Graybeal, 208-731-8647; or Curt Darrow, 208-537-6539.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.