U.S. Air Force Airman Nickolas W. Drinkall graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Drinkall is the son of Kristina Garrison of Buhl and a 2019 graduate of Castleford High School.

