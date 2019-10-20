{{featured_button_text}}

The following have been recognized as the October employees of the month for the Cassia County School District.

Raft River Elementary

Angela Spencer, 5th grade teacher

Tonya Zollinger, food service

Raft River High School

Branden Severe, science teacher

Sheryl Cottle, para professional

Marsha Lucas, food service

