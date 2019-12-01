{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The November school employees of the month for the Cassia County School District have been announced.

John V Evans Elementary:

Nancy Plotts, kindergarten and Gail Palmorez, para educator.

Declo Elementary: Cherise Gentry, kindergarten and Jake Searle, custodian.

Transportation:

Leacia Clark

