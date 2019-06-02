Six employees of Cassia Regional Hospital recently completed advanced emergency response training at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, Ala.
Medical/Surgical Department and Intensive Care Unit Nurse Manager Jacque Hunt; Marketing and Communications Hospital Lead Stephanie Curtis, Plant Operations & Facilities Manager Winn Osterhout; Physician Clinics and Ancillary Services Director Brad Reynolds; Plant Engineering and Emergency Services Coordinator Kevin Simmons; and Respiratory Manager Jerrie Wilks attended the center’s weeklong Healthcare Leadership for Mass Casualty Incidents Course, which teaches leaders in the healthcare industry how to plan for, respond to and recover from disasters.
As part of their training, the group also participated in an Integrated Capstone Event, or ICE – a full-scale exercise where students from multiple courses and disciplines work together to respond to one or more simulated incidents patterned after recent real-world events.
"I have 16 years’ experience serving as a firefighter, and this training gave me a whole new perspective on emergency response,” said Winn Osterhout. “I learned how to coordinate hospital, community, state and federal recourses to provide the highest level of care for our patients and their families at the hospital should anything catastrophic happen in our community.”
In a typical year, the Center of Domestic Preparedness provides advanced, all-hazards training to about 50,000 emergency responders from state, local, tribal, and territorial governments and organizations. The training is fully funded by the Department of Homeland Security.
Since it opened its doors in 1998, the CDP has trained approximately 1,100,000 responders.
