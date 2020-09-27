Cassia County resident to turn 100 years old

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vaughn Egan, lifelong resident of Burley, Cassia, Idaho will turn 100 years old on October 6. He is the son of Doug and Leona Egan. He married Beulah Hanks and together they had five children (Vonetta Dunham, Gerald Egan, Julene Ball, Darlene Hoedt, and Kimberly Whitaker).

He served in the Air Corps during World War II. He farmed and raised chickens in the Starrhs Ferry area. He sold insurance, managed the Burley Irrigation District, and at age 88 served on the City Council for one term.

Egan has enjoyed sports, activities, traveling and being with family and friends throughout his lifetime. Several years after his first wife Beulah passed away, he met Ernestine Belflower online, and they will have their fifth anniversary in January.

Egan says what keeps him young is that he doesn’t drink or smoke, he exercises, has worked hard all of his life, and he takes his vitamins.

There will be a celebration in his honor from noon-3:30 on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Hampton Inn in Burley. Masks will be required. In case of increased COVID-19 risk, there will be a drive-by birthday parade instead.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0