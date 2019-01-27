Try 1 month for 99¢
Cassia Fair Board grant

Pictured left to right: Northwest FCS Financial Specialist Stacey Kriegh, Credit Officer Tamara Thompson, Relationship Managers Kolby Carpenter and Travis Lammers, and Cassia County Fair Board members Ryan Samples, Paul Marchant, Trevor Stapleman, Todd Powers and Cordell Sheridan.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SPOKANE, Wash. – Northwest Farm Credit Services is proud to award the Cassia County Fair Board in Burley a $1,000 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.

“We deeply appreciate this grant,” said Tina L. Powers, grant writer. “It will be used to repair the restrooms located directly behind the fair office on the fairgrounds.

Thank you for giving us this opportunity to improve and upkeep our cherished fairgrounds.”

Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed. In 2018, Northwest Farm Credit Services committed over $297,000 to 187 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 992 grants totaling more than $1.76 million.

The next rural grant deadline is Feb. 1, 2019. If you think your rural project may be eligible for a grant, visit northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.

