SPOKANE, Wash. – Northwest Farm Credit Services is proud to award the Cassia County Fair Board in Burley a $1,000 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.
“We deeply appreciate this grant,” said Tina L. Powers, grant writer. “It will be used to repair the restrooms located directly behind the fair office on the fairgrounds.
Thank you for giving us this opportunity to improve and upkeep our cherished fairgrounds.”
Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed. In 2018, Northwest Farm Credit Services committed over $297,000 to 187 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 992 grants totaling more than $1.76 million.
The next rural grant deadline is Feb. 1, 2019. If you think your rural project may be eligible for a grant, visit northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.