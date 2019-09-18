SPOKANE, Washington – Northwest Farm Credit Services recently awarded the Cassia County Education Foundation in Burley a $500 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.
“The Board and beneficiaries of Cassia County Education Foundation extend our appreciation for your generous grant to be used to support rural communities and education in Idaho,” said Foundation President Todd Phillips. “We are a geographically large school district in a rural county. These funds will be helpful in supporting our educational endeavors in smaller rural areas in our county.”
Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed. To date in 2019, Northwest FCS has committed over $183,000 to 153 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,145 grants totaling more than $1.94 million.
The next rural grant deadline is Oct. 1, 2019. If you think your rural project may be eligible for a grant, visit northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.
