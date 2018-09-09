BURLEY – Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded the Cassia County 4-H Volunteer Council in Burley a $1,000 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.
“I am pleased to accept the grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services on behalf of the Cassia County 4-H Volunteer Council,” said Council President Ryan Taylor. “We will use the money to purchase speakers for the outdoor livestock arena to be used during educational 4-H specie clinics, fair shows and numerous other community events. This will allow the community to use the arena much more effectively as now the youth and adults alike will be able to hear instructions during specie shows and programs. Thank you for your generous partnership with the Cassia County 4-H Volunteer Council.”
