Subscribe for 33¢ / day
4-H

Pictured left to right: 4-H Program Coordinator Rosie Davids; Northwest FCS Financial Specialist Stacy Kriegh, Credit Officer Tamara Thompson and Relationship Managers Travis Lammers, Kolby Carpenter and Riley Griffin; 4-H Council President Ryan Taylor; University of Idaho Extension Educator Joel Packham; and Cassia County Fair Board Member Cordell Sheridan and Fair Board President Todd Powers.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SPOKANE, Wash. – Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded the Cassia County 4-H Volunteer Council in Burley a $1,000 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.

“I am pleased to accept the grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services on behalf of the Cassia County 4-H Volunteer Council,” said Council President Ryan Taylor. “We will use the money to purchase speakers for the outdoor livestock arena to be used during educational 4-H specie clinics, fair shows and numerous other community events. This will allow the community to use the arena much more effectively as now the youth and adults alike will be able to hear instructions during specie shows and programs. Thank you for your generous partnership with the Cassia County 4-H Volunteer Council.”

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

In 2018 to date, Northwest Farm Credit Services committed over $189,000 to 126 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 932 grants totaling more than $1.65 million.

The next rural grant deadline is Oct. 1, 2018. If you think your rural project may be eligible for a grant, visit northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments