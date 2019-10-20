RUPERT — The 21st annual Caring and Sharing Christmas Tree Festival is scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend, Friday, Nov. 29 through Monday, Dec. 2 at the Rupert Civic Center.
The four-day festival celebrates the joys of the holiday season and raises money for the Minidoka Health Care Foundation. Each year the foundation supports health-related causes in the community with funds raised from the festival.
This unique event features over 50 spectacular Christmas trees, from three-foot-tall miniatures to an occasional nine-foot giant as well as many other Christmas items. There will be non-stop entertainment, a Teddy Bear Breakfast with visits from Santa, a Gala opening luncheon, a Senior Social and a unique Gift Shop sponsored by the Minidoka Auxiliary Volunteers surround the festival with the sights and sounds of a traditional Christmas City USA.
Held in the Rupert Civic Auditorium, 505 7th Street, thousands of visitors to the admission free event enjoy repeat visits and long stays as they view the wonders, listen to local, outstanding entertainment and catch up with old friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Celebrating the festival's 21st year, it has raised over $673,000 and helped provide for a variety of health-related needs in the community. The Foundation has assisted the Mini-Cassia Child Protection Team, Women and Children’s Shelter, DAV, Pomerelle Ski Patrol, Wee Links, baseball and softball helmets, and the Senior Center and the Magic Valley Humanitarian Center to name a few, as well as assisting several students each year in health-related careers with scholarships. The foundation also helps support Minidoka Memorial Hospital with equipment and program funding. Theses awards, program grants and assistance in purchases of medical equipment are a few of the areas the foundation funds.
Donations of trees, wreaths and decorative items for the display are being sought, as well as volunteers to assist with all aspects of the festival, entertainment groups to perform and sponsorship donations to help with event costs.
This community event continues to be a highlight during the Christmas City, USA annual celebration. Bring the family and catch the holiday spirit.
For more information contact Tammy Hanks at the Minidoka Health Care Foundation office, or call 208-434-8275.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.