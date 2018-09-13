TWIN FALLS – The Magic Valley Symphony League has scheduled a card party fundraiser at noon on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls.
The event includes a salad luncheon and bridge/pinochole prizes. Raffle tickets for other prizes will be available for purchase.
Cost is $15 and reservations are required.
More information: Call Elaine at 208-734-5323.
