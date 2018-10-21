Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Sustainability Council, CSI students and Southern Idaho Tourism will team up to clean the Snake River Canyon. Anyone is welcome to come and help clean.

The group will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place.

Information: Samantha Winslow at Samantha.c.winslow@gmail.com.

