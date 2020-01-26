{{featured_button_text}}

A cancer support group will meet at the Cassia Regional Hospital’s boardroom, 11501 Hiland Ave., from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesdays through March 23. The group utilizes a comprehensive curriculum with many helpful topics including coping skills, navigating the health system, treatment-related side effects, resources, changes in roles and relationships etc.

This is an opportunity to obtain emotional support from other patients or caregivers who have similarly experienced the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.

The support group uses an open-ended format of nine weekly sessions, held quarterly. Participants may start at any time. This provides a safe, confidential environment, with meetings lead by an oncology certified registered nurse and a licensed medical social worker. This is a no-cost service provided to our community. If you know someone who might benefit from this opportunity, we ask that you please provide them with the following information about the upcoming Cancer Support Group. A light lunch will be served.

For more information, and so that a packet will be ready for participants, please call one of the following: Marcie Bedke, social worker, 208- 678-8844; Carey Stoker, social worker, 208-678-8844; or Martha Matthews, social worker, 208- 677-6581

