BURLEY — Cassia Regional Hospital has offered a community Cancer Support Group since January 2016. This group utilizes a comprehensive curriculum with many topics, including coping skills, navigating the health system, treatment related side effects, resources, changes in roles and relationships, etc. This is an opportunity to obtain emotional support from other patients or caregivers who have similarly experienced the challenges of a cancer diagnosis, hospital officials say.

The group will meet 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays through November 28 at the Cassia Regional Hospital Boardroom, 1501 Hiland Ave., Burley.

The support group uses an open-ended format of nine weekly sessions, held quarterly. Participants may start at any time. This provides a safe, confidential environment, with meetings lead by an oncology-certified registered nurse and a licensed medical social worker. This is a no-cost service.

A light lunch will be served.

For more information, and so organizers can have a packet ready for participants, please call one of the following: Marcie Bedke, social worker, 208-678-8844; Carey Stoker, social worker, 208-678-8844; or Martha Matthews, social worker, 208-677-6581

