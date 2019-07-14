{{featured_button_text}}
Cactus Pete's employees

Cactus Pete's employees raised money for Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — From June 21 to July 5, the community-minded employees of Cactus Pete's divided into four teams and competed in a derby to see who could raise the most money for Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center. Fierce but friendly competition gave rise to a slot tournament, car wash, bingo, penny wars, breakfast, bake sale, raffles, pie in the face, van smashing, a Cactus Café Contraband Sale and more.

In just two weeks, the teams raised a grand total of $8,431.74, which they presented to Rising Stars July 5. These employees have been charity partners of the riding center for several years.

The team that raised the most money will be treated to a bragging rKHOKights trophy, an exclusive jeans day and a team barbecue provided by Cactus Pete's.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments