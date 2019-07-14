TWIN FALLS — From June 21 to July 5, the community-minded employees of Cactus Pete's divided into four teams and competed in a derby to see who could raise the most money for Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center. Fierce but friendly competition gave rise to a slot tournament, car wash, bingo, penny wars, breakfast, bake sale, raffles, pie in the face, van smashing, a Cactus Café Contraband Sale and more.
In just two weeks, the teams raised a grand total of $8,431.74, which they presented to Rising Stars July 5. These employees have been charity partners of the riding center for several years.
The team that raised the most money will be treated to a bragging rKHOKights trophy, an exclusive jeans day and a team barbecue provided by Cactus Pete's.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.