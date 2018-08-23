Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Cable ONE customers have the opportunity to win $2,500 for the charitable organization of their choice as part of the Cable ONE “Greatest Town on Earth” social media campaign.

Residents in communities throughout the 21 states Cable ONE serves can enter to win by sharing what they love about their town via photo, video and written entries. Four winners will be able to select a charitable organization in their community to receive a $2,500 prize.

“Our communities are the places our customers and employees call home, and they’re at the heart of everything we do,” said Julie Seff, Cable ONE’s Vice President of Residential Services. “This contest allows us to give back to our communities in a meaningful way while showcasing the beauty and diversity of the regions in which we operate.”

Entries will be accepted through Oct. 16 at cableone.net/contest or by visiting Cable ONE’s Facebook page. Winning entries, and the organizations selected to receive the donations, will be highlighted on Cable ONE social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram, in late October.

