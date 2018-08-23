PHOENIX, Ariz. – Cable ONE customers have the opportunity to win $2,500 for the charitable organization of their choice as part of the Cable ONE “Greatest Town on Earth” social media campaign.
Residents in communities throughout the 21 states Cable ONE serves can enter to win by sharing what they love about their town via photo, video and written entries. Four winners will be able to select a charitable organization in their community to receive a $2,500 prize.
“Our communities are the places our customers and employees call home, and they’re at the heart of everything we do,” said Julie Seff, Cable ONE’s Vice President of Residential Services. “This contest allows us to give back to our communities in a meaningful way while showcasing the beauty and diversity of the regions in which we operate.”
Entries will be accepted through Oct. 16 at cableone.net/contest or by visiting Cable ONE’s Facebook page. Winning entries, and the organizations selected to receive the donations, will be highlighted on Cable ONE social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram, in late October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.