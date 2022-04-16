Businesses reflect on downtown fire

TWIN FALLS — Susan Buhler never thought her week would include spraying Easter bunny costume heads with Febreze.

Buhler knows it sounds ridiculous. But just talking about it brings smiles and laughter, something she thinks will help get her through the tough road ahead.

“Smiling gets you through faster than crying,” she said. “That’s the only way to be.”

On Tuesday morning the alarm went off inside her business on Main Street West, Poindexter’s Costumes and Novelty Shop. For the past 23 years, Buhler has helped people transform into superheroes, gorillas, clowns, witches, princesses and more.

When the text from the alarm company arrived she didn’t think anything of it, but then she realized her camera system wasn’t working.

“I told the company, I said, ‘Just disregard. I’m going to head down there and see what’s going on,’” she told the Times-News. “When I was going down, that’s when I saw the flames.”

A massive structure fire had engulfed the Radio Rondevoo building, Buhler’s neighbor.

Now all the owners affected are trying to process their losses and look to the future.

Eve’s Bail Bonds

“You never think it’s your building,” said Eve Collins, owner of Eve and the Outlaw Bail Bonds.

Collins was in Boise for a medical appointment when one of her employees called and asked if she knew why officials were cautioning people to avoid downtown.

“Sure enough, I saw it online and, of course, I had a breakdown,” she said. “It was extra sad, part of Twin Falls is gone.”

The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s office found no definitive cause of the fire that destroyed the Radio Rondevoo Event Center. The office said the fire originated in the attic of the building.

Authorities have not allowed Collins to go inside her office, but she knows the smoke, water and flames were relentless.

An office downtown was a dream of hers and for the past six years, she has loved every moment.

“I can keep going,” she said. “I’ll be okay.”

She plans to rent a smaller space downtown and possibly down-size. She has a couple of full-time employees that she has continued to pay after the blaze.

“It’s not their fault,” she said. “They said, ‘Well, how do you do that?’ and I said, ‘That’s not really for you to worry about.’”

‘It’s an iconic building’

After the fire, Collins’s thoughts didn’t go to her own business, but to her landlord, Alex Castaneda, and his family.

“People have asked what they can do,” she said. “They really need to reach out to the people who own the Mexican restaurant, the people who work there, Alex, the people that worked with Alex, and Vanesa, his assistant. They are wonderful people.”

The Castaneda family turned the historic building into an event center, hosting weddings, quinceañeras, baptisms, birthdays and concerts.

Built in 1940, the Radio Rondevoo building originally had a dance floor and stage downstairs with a large radio station upstairs, called KTFI.

“It’s an iconic building,” Collins said. “I had aunts and uncles who used to go there for dances.”

Every Saturday night, the radio station hosted “Live from the KTFI Ballroom,” which featured big-name bands of the day such as Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller and Lawrence Welk, the Times-News previously reported.

In 1960, the building was sold to Western Broadcasting and the ballroom was converted into a skating rink.

Alex and his wife, Lupe, took over ownership in 2010. Alex is a realtor with Blue Lakes Real Estate and also the president and CEO of the South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“Alex has done a lot of good things for the community. A lot,” Collins said. “He’s a very good man.”

The Castanedas have provided the facility free of charge for nonprofit organizations and churches holding events or fundraisers.

“We work with people,” Alex told the Times-News in 2012. “It’s a venue for different cultural events we do, not just the Hispanic community; it’s really needed for everyone.”

Castaneda family

Lupe Castaneda can’t pick one favorite memory from her 12 years of owning Radio Rondevoo. And the loss of being able to make new memories is still fresh.

“Our youngest son is graduating and we can’t have his graduation party there anymore,” she said, tearing up. “And his prom was going to be there too because he goes to Canyon Ridge. Can’t do that either. When we bought it, our boys were little. They grew up there — it was our second home.”

Growing up in Blackfoot, her fondest childhood memories were at the Copacabana, a ballroom and rollerskating rink. When she and her husband moved to Twin Falls, they realized a similar place didn’t exist locally.

“Music and celebration is a big part of our Latin community,” she said.

Over the years, her two sons had their first jobs at Radio Rondevoo and her nieces had their quinceaneras there. But the building wasn’t just theirs.

“That place was the community building,” she said. “The Radio Rondevoo belonged to the community, otherwise there would be no need to have the Radio Rondevoo.”

She and her husband have received countless texts, phone calls and Facebook messages, all of which they have read. Community members are even stopping them in public to share their memories.

“I got stopped at the grocery store yesterday,” she said. “I was told by a young Hispanic woman, she said ‘Lupe, you guys don’t realize how important that building was, not just for the community but also for us, the Latin community because we were able to have a place where we could have our celebrations.’”

She is directing community members who want to help other fire victims to a GoFundMe account for the owners of Tacos Villa, which also burned. She said her husband will conduct his real estate business from another location but Tacos Villa will be without income.

In addition to supporting their tenants, the Castanedas will be refunding anyone who put down a deposit for an event. Lupe Castanedas said the building was booked for the rest of the year and part of 2023.

“It does leave a scar in the communities heart — I know that,” she said.

It is still too soon to say whether they will rebuild, but if new details come up the family will share with the community. The family appreciates those who controlled the blaze.

“The fact that no one was hurt is huge for us,” Lupe said.

Moving forward

The future is still uncertain for many of the businesses involved in the fire.

The Castanedas will be moving to 752 Addison Ave., the new home of Alex Castaneda’s real estate business, his wife said.

Susan Buhler is still in limbo.

“At this point, everybody is saying, ‘I don’t know until they go do this, till they go do that,’” Buhler said. “It’s a lot of ‘I don’t knows’ on the phone.”

Although her building didn’t suffer any fire damage, hours of water and smoke took a toll.

Buhler hired a restoration crew to help with the clean-up and said she will know more about the status of her building in the next few days.

“We can’t sell anything for full price at this point now because it’s all got to be somewhat damaged. Hopefully, it won’t be too bad and we can give people really good deals. Fire sale!” she said, laughing. “Tell everybody to watch for that fire sale.”

Jokes are one way she is coping, along with the support of the community.

Both Buhler and Collins said they were overwhelmed by the number of messages and phone calls they have received.

“I’ve been on the phone nonstop for the last two days,” Buhler told the Times-News on Wednesday. “The public has been wonderful.”

Anyone with happy memories of the Radio Rondevoo are invited to post pictures on its Facebook page. The family hopes to keep the page going to celebrate the years of smiles and laughter.

