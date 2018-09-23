Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RUPERT – Rupert Business and Professional Women are offering two $600 scholarships for women who are in the process of attaining more education to improve their job opportunities. Candidates must be at least 25 years of age or older and in their second year in an accredited college or vo-tech facility. Financial need is a consideration. Previous applicants are encouraged to apply as well.

Application deadline is Friday, November 16, 2018.

For more information and to obtain an application, call Anita at 208-436-4767 or Pam at 208-431-6072. Please leave a message if no one answers.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments