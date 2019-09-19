{{featured_button_text}}
mrsminicassia

Syrah Burton

NAMPA — Mini-Cassia will have representation at the Mrs. Idaho America Pageant at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Nampa Civic Center.

This year's event will feature both the Mrs. and Miss contestants, competing together on the same stage. Syrah Burton has been selected as Mrs. Mini-Cassia, and she will compete for the 2020 Mrs. Idaho America title. As a Mrs. delegate, she will be competing with several other married women from across the state.

The delegates will compete for a $10,000 prize package and the opportunity to represent Idaho at the national Mrs. America Pageant. Areas of competition will include personal interview, physical fitness and evening wear. In addition to the overall winner, ladies who excel in community service, professional careers, and the state costume competition will be recognized.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Burton is the wife of Gerald Burton. Together, they have 6 children and 2 grandchildren. Aside from Syrah's profession, she is a volunteer victims advocate for Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter. As a survivor of domestic abuse, Syrah has dedicated her life to helping victims safely reclaim their lives and educating our community on the many types of domestic violence.

Tickets can be purchased online by using the promo code "SYRAH" at https://bit.ly/2m4FrHe. Tickets are also available at the door but will cost more.

The Nampa Civic Center is at at 311 3rd St South in Nampa.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments