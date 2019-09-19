NAMPA — Mini-Cassia will have representation at the Mrs. Idaho America Pageant at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Nampa Civic Center.
This year's event will feature both the Mrs. and Miss contestants, competing together on the same stage. Syrah Burton has been selected as Mrs. Mini-Cassia, and she will compete for the 2020 Mrs. Idaho America title. As a Mrs. delegate, she will be competing with several other married women from across the state.
The delegates will compete for a $10,000 prize package and the opportunity to represent Idaho at the national Mrs. America Pageant. Areas of competition will include personal interview, physical fitness and evening wear. In addition to the overall winner, ladies who excel in community service, professional careers, and the state costume competition will be recognized.
You have free articles remaining.
Burton is the wife of Gerald Burton. Together, they have 6 children and 2 grandchildren. Aside from Syrah's profession, she is a volunteer victims advocate for Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter. As a survivor of domestic abuse, Syrah has dedicated her life to helping victims safely reclaim their lives and educating our community on the many types of domestic violence.
Tickets can be purchased online by using the promo code "SYRAH" at https://bit.ly/2m4FrHe. Tickets are also available at the door but will cost more.
The Nampa Civic Center is at at 311 3rd St South in Nampa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.