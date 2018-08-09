Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BURLEY — Syrah Burton has been selected as Mrs. Mini-Cassia to compete in the 2019 Mrs. Idaho America Pageant.

With a husband, six kids, two grandkids, 11 chickens and two dogs, Burton is never bored. She and her husband, Gerald, enjoy boating, cooking, traveling, attending their children’s activities and sporting events, fixing up their home, rebuilding cars, attending concerts and spending time with family and friends.

The Burtons, who live in Burley, work in Cassia Regional Hospital’s emergency department. She has chosen to commit herself to helping victims of domestic abuse.

Burton still needs sponsors. If you are interested in supporting her, email l8asusual@yahoo.com or go to Facebook at Syrah Burton, Mrs. Mini-Cassia. This can be a tax deductible donation of money, products or services.

The pageant will be held Oct. 6 at Capital High School in Boise. Contestants will be judged in interview, physical fitness and evening gown. The prize package is valued at over $10,000.

In addition to the overall winner, ladies who excel in community service, professional careers and the state costume competition will be recognized.

For more information about the Mrs. Idaho America Pageant, call 208-859-3809 or 208-870-3722, email mrsidahoteam@yahoo.com, go to mrsidahopageant.com

