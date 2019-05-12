BURLEY — Fourth-graders at Mountain View Elementary School helped plant two maple trees at the school April 26 as part of their Arbor Day celebration. This event was sponsored by the Burley City Tree Committee to celebrate Burley’s 19th year as a Tree City. Many thanks to Stokes Market for donating the cookies and milk for the fourth-graders to enjoy.
The students listened as Stu Schiffler from the Minidoka Ranger District read the story of Smokey the Bear. They followed along with their own copies which were donated by the Forest Service. Smokey himself was in attendance.
During the ceremony, Doug Manning told the students about how Arbor Day started. Ellie Garrard, a student at the College of Southern Idaho and a member of the Horticulture Club, presented the Tree City Award to Jon Anderson, Burley city councilman. Garrard also taught the students about the proper way to plant a tree. The students will water the trees until summer vacation.
A special thank you to Ruby Gebhart, fourth-grade teacher at Mountain View, for 10 years of service as the secretary on the Burley City Tree Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.