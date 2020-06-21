Burley students win eCYBERMISSION honors

The Army is giving each student on a first-place state-winning team a Series EE U.S. Savings Bond worth up to $1,000 in matured value. It is also giving each student on a second-place state-winning team a Series EE U.S. Savings Bond worth up to $500 in matured value.

In addition, the STEM Action Center is awarding the advisors of first-place teams $750, second-place teams $500, and honorable-mention-earning teams $250 to further STEM learning and engagement. The advisors can use this money for STEM education in their classroom or support eCYBERMISSION at their school next year.

According to STEM Action Center executive director Dr. Angela Hemingway, competitions like eCYBERMISSION are important to the state’s future.

“Just like with IDX [the Idaho Exhibition of Ideas] and ISEF [the regional Idaho Science & Engineering Fairs], our eCYBERMISSION students are engaging in a real-world research-based competition, which will serve them well as they transition into the workforce,” Dr. Hemingway said. “Plus, eCYBERMISSION is a virtual competition. There are important lessons to be learned from it in this time of COVID-19 regarding how students can work in small groups to conduct unique, relevant research and have the opportunity to present their findings in a virtual venue.”