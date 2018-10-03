BURLEY – The Golden Heritage Senior Center in Burley is looking for volunteers to support its Meals On Wheels program. Individuals are needed to deliver meals to home-bound seniors, assist in the kitchen and help in the office three to five hours a day, one to five days a week.

If you are interested in serving in the program, please visit the senior center, 2421 Overland Ave. in Burley, or call 208-878-8646 or 208-431-3526.

