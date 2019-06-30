{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — Interested in selling your treasures? The Golden Heritage Senior Center will host its Saturday Market/Flea Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2421 Overland Ave.

The cost is $10 for an outside spot and $25 for an inside spot. Stop by the senior center to choose your location and complete an application form.

For more information, call Bob at 208-878-8646.

