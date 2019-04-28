{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — Look who’s turning 90! Lorna Turner will be celebrating, along with her family, this momentous occasion on May 6.

Turner has been a lifelong resident of Burley, where she and her husband, Kenneth, raised their 5 children: Darla, Ken, Roger, Stan and Brad. She owned and operated The Fabric Center in Burley for 28 years. She also enjoyed serving in several capacities in the community, one being teaching English to those wanting to learn.

Turner has served in many positions in her church and found great joy in each one. She plans to celebrate her birthday with her family. If you would like to send her a birthday greeting, her address is: 328 E Hwy 81, Burley, ID 83318.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments