BURLEY — Burley Pride and Clean-up Day has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 18.
The Burley Area Action Team started the annual event during the city’s centennial celebration as a way for community members to get together and spruce up the city, said Doug Manning, Burley economic development director.
Residents can call Manning at city hall at 208-878-2224 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to get an assignment.
The Burley service center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 4 and May 18 so residents can drop off trash. The service center can’t take old appliances or tires.
