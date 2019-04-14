{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — Burley Pride and Clean-up Day has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 18.

The Burley Area Action Team started the annual event during the city’s centennial celebration as a way for community members to get together and spruce up the city, said Doug Manning, Burley economic development director.

Residents can call Manning at city hall at 208-878-2224 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to get an assignment.

The Burley service center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 4 and May 18 so residents can drop off trash. The service center can’t take old appliances or tires.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments