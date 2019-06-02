{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The Burley Public Library has announced activities during the month of June. More information can be found at bplibrary.org.

Wednesdays, Make it Programs: Storybook Park, 10-11 a.m.

June 5: Moon Rocks

June 12: Moon Sand

June 19: Galaxy Jars

June 26: Solar System

Wednesdays, WII Play at 2-3:00 p.m.

Thursdays, Storybook Park at 10-11 a.m.

June 6: Shoot for the Moon-4H

June 13: Through all Space and Time– Burley Public Library

June 20: Exploring the Outer Reaches-CSI

June 27: Body and Mind– Cassia Regional Hospital

Thursdays, Animation Academy at 2-4 p.m.

June 6: Squash & Stretch & Arc

June 13: Anticipation & Staging

June 20: Straight Ahead Action & Pose to Pose

June 27: Follow Through & Overlapping Action

Fridays, Movies at 1 p.m. (Movie titles: bplibrary.org)

TEEN Summer Reading Party. (Age 12-18), June 14 at 5-9 p.m: games, food, movie, and giveaways!!

June 8: Classic Disney Gem at 2:30 p.m.

June 15: 3D Printing at 12:15 p.m.

Sponsors for Summer Reading: Lava Hot Springs, Pizza Pie Café, Idaho State Park, Stokes, Frost Bite, Burgers Etc., McDonalds, ICFL, Soda Frenzy, Snake River Bowl, Century Cinema, Pizza Hut, ISU Credit Union, ICCU, First Federal Bank, D.L Evans Bank, Little Caesars and DOT Foods.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments