BURLEY — The Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Ave., has fun planned for patrons young and old during the month of October.
Children's programs are held Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m., Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. and Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Pancake and pajamas every first Thursday evening and Spanish storytime every third Thursday evening. The topic for Oct. 11-12 is Giggling Ghosts. Topics for programs later in the month are Monster Mayhem and Halloween Hi-Jinx.
A Trick-or-Treat Parade will take place on October 25 and 26, after storytime is over. Costumes are highly encouraged.
Children & Teen Make It Programs are Wednesdays at 4:30-5:30 p.m. This month there is a five-week course on coding and programming the Edison Robot.
A 3D printing program for age 12 and older is Oct. 13 from 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. This event is for absolute beginners. People must register on Tinkercad.com prior to the class.
Family programs include Animation Academy: Storyboarding from 11 to noon Oct. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.