BURLEY — The Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Ave., has fun planned for patrons young and old during the month of October.

Children's programs are held Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m., Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. and Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Pancake and pajamas every first Thursday evening and Spanish storytime every third Thursday evening. The topic for Oct. 11-12 is Giggling Ghosts. Topics for programs later in the month are Monster Mayhem and Halloween Hi-Jinx.

A Trick-or-Treat Parade will take place on October 25 and 26, after storytime is over. Costumes are highly encouraged. 

Children & Teen Make It Programs are Wednesdays at 4:30-5:30 p.m. This month there is a five-week course on coding and programming the Edison Robot.

A 3D printing program for age 12 and older is Oct. 13 from 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. This event is for absolute beginners. People must register on Tinkercad.com prior to the class.

Family programs include Animation Academy: Storyboarding from 11 to noon Oct. 27.

