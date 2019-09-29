{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The Smithsonian is coming to the Burley Public Library.

"Crossroads - Change in Rural America" is a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street. It will be on display Oct. 12 through Nov. 18, in cooperation with and funded by the Idaho Humanities Council.

Smithsonian activities

Oct. 12: Grand opening, noon to 3 p.m., with games, speakers, food, tractors, steam engines and era cars.

Oct. 16, 23, and 30: Family Reel Maker Class at 10 a.m. Learn to make your own video slides using family pictures.

Oct. 16: Burley's Coding Club presentation at 5 p.m. Come by and give input to the community phone app.

Oct. 18: Dr. History at 5-6 p.m. Hear true stories that shaped the Old West.

Oct. 18, 25: Movie night at 6:30 p.m. with Rob Mayer (check bplibrary.org for movie titles.)

Oct. 22: Haunting of the Albion Campus at 6:30 p.m., little theater.

Oct. 28: Telehealth: Healthcare in the 21st Century at 6:30 p.m. at Cassia Regional Hospital in Evergreen Room. Live demonstration will be presented on the technology that removes traditional barriers.

Storytime

Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Oct. 3: Back to School. PJ's and Pancake Day at 5 p.m.

Oct. 10: Expressing Emotions

Oct. 17: Things that Change. Spanish storytime at 5 p.m.

Oct. 24: Farm Day

Oct. 31: Happy Halloween. Wear your costume for a Trick or Treat Parade

Make-It Wednedays

at 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 2: Circuit blocks

Oct. 9: Stealth

Oct. 23: Create a Mural

Oct. 30 - Spider webs

Music and Movement

Friday's at 10:30 a.m.

Theme: Sing and play

Burley's Coding Club

At Burley Junior High Room 213 on Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Creating a community app.

3D Printing

Oct. 19, 12:15-2:15 p.m. For absolute beginners. Please register and leave name and number at the front desk.

