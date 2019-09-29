BURLEY — The Smithsonian is coming to the Burley Public Library.
"Crossroads - Change in Rural America" is a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street. It will be on display Oct. 12 through Nov. 18, in cooperation with and funded by the Idaho Humanities Council.
Smithsonian activities
Oct. 12: Grand opening, noon to 3 p.m., with games, speakers, food, tractors, steam engines and era cars.
Oct. 16, 23, and 30: Family Reel Maker Class at 10 a.m. Learn to make your own video slides using family pictures.
Oct. 16: Burley's Coding Club presentation at 5 p.m. Come by and give input to the community phone app.
Oct. 18: Dr. History at 5-6 p.m. Hear true stories that shaped the Old West.
Oct. 18, 25: Movie night at 6:30 p.m. with Rob Mayer (check bplibrary.org for movie titles.)
Oct. 22: Haunting of the Albion Campus at 6:30 p.m., little theater.
Oct. 28: Telehealth: Healthcare in the 21st Century at 6:30 p.m. at Cassia Regional Hospital in Evergreen Room. Live demonstration will be presented on the technology that removes traditional barriers.
Storytime
Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Oct. 3: Back to School. PJ's and Pancake Day at 5 p.m.
Oct. 10: Expressing Emotions
Oct. 17: Things that Change. Spanish storytime at 5 p.m.
Oct. 24: Farm Day
Oct. 31: Happy Halloween. Wear your costume for a Trick or Treat Parade
Make-It Wednedays
at 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: Circuit blocks
Oct. 9: Stealth
Oct. 23: Create a Mural
Oct. 30 - Spider webs
Music and Movement
Friday's at 10:30 a.m.
Theme: Sing and play
Burley's Coding Club
At Burley Junior High Room 213 on Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Creating a community app.
3D Printing
Oct. 19, 12:15-2:15 p.m. For absolute beginners. Please register and leave name and number at the front desk.
