BURLEY — The Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Avenue, has announced the following activities:

Wednesdays, Make it Programs: Storybook Park, 10-11 a.m.

July 10: Color Mixing Wheel

July 17: Roving on the Moon

July 24: Balloon Rockets

Wednesdays, Wii Play at 2-3 p.m.

Thursdays, Storybook Park, 10-11 a.m.

July 11: Ignite the SPARK-Spark After School

July 18: Trekking Across the Universe– Eat Smart Idaho

July 25: To Infinity and Beyond-Burley Public Library

Thursdays, Animation Academy, 2-4 p.m.

July 11: Appeal, Exaggeration, and Solid Drawing

July 18: Timing, Secondary Action, and Slow In and Out

July 25: Character & Animation Creation Final Program

Other activities

Friday movies, 1 p.m. July 5, 12, 19 and 26: for titles, visit bplibrary.org

  • July 13: Classic Disney Gem at 2:30 p.m.
  • July 20: 3D Printing at 12:15 p.m. (ages 12-18)

For more information, visit bplibrary.org

