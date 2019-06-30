BURLEY — The Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Avenue, has announced the following activities:
Wednesdays, Make it Programs: Storybook Park, 10-11 a.m.
July 10: Color Mixing Wheel
July 17: Roving on the Moon
July 24: Balloon Rockets
Wednesdays, Wii Play at 2-3 p.m.
Thursdays, Storybook Park, 10-11 a.m.
July 11: Ignite the SPARK-Spark After School
July 18: Trekking Across the Universe– Eat Smart Idaho
July 25: To Infinity and Beyond-Burley Public Library
Thursdays, Animation Academy, 2-4 p.m.
July 11: Appeal, Exaggeration, and Solid Drawing
July 18: Timing, Secondary Action, and Slow In and Out
July 25: Character & Animation Creation Final Program
Other activities
Friday movies, 1 p.m. July 5, 12, 19 and 26: for titles, visit bplibrary.org
- July 13: Classic Disney Gem at 2:30 p.m.
- July 20: 3D Printing at 12:15 p.m. (ages 12-18)
For more information, visit bplibrary.org
