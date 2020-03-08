Burley library announces activities
0 comments

Burley library announces activities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Upcoming events at the Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Ave.:

Children/ Teen Make-it Program on Wednesdays at 4:30-5:30 p.m.

March 11– Leprechaun tower

March 18– Seed Paper

Storytime on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

March 12– Lucky Leprechaun’s

March 19– Spring is Coming

March 26– Silly Day

Music & Movement on Fridays at 10:20 a.m.

Theme: Shake, Rattle & Roll

Friends of the Library Book Club

Thursday, March 12

at 1:30 p.m.– come join the discussion “Matilda” by Roald Dahl

Saturday, March 21

Wii Play & Board Games 1-2 p.m.

Movie at 2:30 p.m.

Computer Class

Saturday March 14 at 10 a.m. – learn about devices, Microsoft vs Google Drive, and social media.

3D Printing

Saturday, March 28 at 12:15-2:15 p.m. – for absolute beginners, get to know the printer, basic software, and print an object. Sign up at the front desk.

Spring Break March 23-27 at 4:30 p.m.

March 23– Origami Boats

March 24— Paper Pinwheels

March 25– Homemade Ice Cream

March 26– Tye Dye Shirts

March 27– Movie @ 2:30pm

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News