Burley library announces activities

Upcoming events at the Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Ave.:
Children/ Teen Make-it Program on Wednesdays at 4:30-5:30 p.m.
March 11– Leprechaun tower
March 18– Seed Paper
Storytime on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
March 12– Lucky Leprechaun’s
March 19– Spring is Coming
March 26– Silly Day
Music & Movement on Fridays at 10:20 a.m.
Theme: Shake, Rattle & Roll
Friends of the Library Book Club
Thursday, March 12
at 1:30 p.m.– come join the discussion “Matilda” by Roald Dahl
Saturday, March 21
Wii Play & Board Games 1-2 p.m.
Movie at 2:30 p.m.
Computer Class
Saturday March 14 at 10 a.m. – learn about devices, Microsoft vs Google Drive, and social media.
3D Printing
Saturday, March 28 at 12:15-2:15 p.m. – for absolute beginners, get to know the printer, basic software, and print an object. Sign up at the front desk.
Spring Break March 23-27 at 4:30 p.m.
March 23– Origami Boats
March 24— Paper Pinwheels
March 25– Homemade Ice Cream
March 26– Tye Dye Shirts
March 27– Movie @ 2:30pm