BURLEY — The Burley High School Orchestra will host a spaghetti dinner and raffle to help raise money to attend the National Heritage Music Festival in Seattle.
Orchestra members have made the trip every two years and it costs about $20,000 to pay for 30 students and five chaperones, said orchestra director Paul Pugh.
The fundraiser takes place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at the Burley High School cafeteria. The menu includes spaghetti, salad and rolls. Suggested donation is $5/person or $20/family. In addition to the dinner, a parents' group is putting together gift baskets from local businesses that will be raffled off.
Pugh said the orchestra plays for local health care facilities and supports the community with free concerts during the year and holiday seasons.
