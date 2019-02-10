BURLEY — The CSI campus in Burley is offering many Community Education courses.
To learn more about classes or to register, go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400.
Cake Decorating with Fondant will be held Thursdays, Feb. 14-Feb. 28 from 6:30-8 p.m. Instructor will be Angela Williams. Fee is $65 and course is for those aged 16+.
Learn the basics of cake decorating, from filling and frosting to amazing finishing touches! In this class you will learn to tort (level) cake layers, basic cake carving, and frosting techniques. You will learn how to use toppers or finishers; ganache, sprinkles, and cake crumbles and the basics of borders, piping letters, and flowers. The instructor will also cover fondant including how to cover the cake with fondant, cut shapes and make figures. This class will require students to bring their own supplies including a frozen cake to decorate. A supply list will be provided upon registration.
Intermediate Google Photos/Albums and Sharing II will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19. Choose one session 1-3 p.m. OR 4-6 p.m.
Fee is $20. For ages 12+.
Now that you have found and organized your photos on the Google cloud, we will learn how to make albums, search for older or deleted pictures, and share albums with friends and family. Shared albums are a great time-saving tool because they allow others to add the album as well!
Products and Photobook with Google Albums III is Tuesday, Feb. 26. Choose one session 1-3 p.m. OR 4-6 p.m.
Instructor: Amy Christopherson. Fee: $20 ● Ages 12+
It’s time to get these digital images and albums off your device or desktop computer and into the hands of family and friends. We will review photobooks and digital scrapbooking resources available to you so that your pictures can become special gifts for all! We will teach you how to organize a book or scrapbook pages, but the finished product will be up to you to order. There is no pressure to make a final project, but we will equip you with tips and tools to make something special.
The Greatest Shows in Mini-Cassia is Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 5-6:30 p.m.
Instructor: John Paskett. Fee: $45 (includes ticket prices to all three shows)
There are three incredible theaters in the Mini-Cassia area that have put on stellar performances for over 111 years! The Mini-Cassia area has been rewarded with incredible vaudeville acts, concerts, plays and more! The class includes an evening discussion on Theater Appreciation. Then on the evening of the show, get an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the area’s majestic theaters that were built in 1907 and 1920; see the cutting edge production technology and renovations – and attend a performance of a popular show! This is your chance to learn more about the special role theatre plays in our community and experience first-hand the reasons each theater is an acclaimed destination location. Course does not cover transportation to the theaters.
#1) Little Shop of Horrors – Wilson Theatre, built in 1920 (Rupert, Feb 15)
#2) Newsies—King Fine Art Center built in 1999 (Burley, Feb 22)
#3) Greater Tuna – Howells Opera House, built in 1907 (Oakley, March 8)
Make Your Own Comics in a ‘Zine is Saturday, Feb. 23, from 1-5 p.m. Instructor: Bettina Throckmorton. Fee: $35. Ages 16+
Learn to draw while creating your own comic or ‘zine. Discover the general fundamentals of drawing basic comics, the social and cultural impact of ‘zines, and of course how to create your own DIY ‘zine awesomeness! All skill levels welcome. A list of supplies will be provided at registration. You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400 to register.
There are five different sessions for Hearty Healthy Meals on a Budget. Choose individual sessions or sign up for the complete series to receive a discounted rate. Instructor is Dr. Rick Parker.
Feb 21, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Feb 28, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Mar 21, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Mar 28, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Apr 4, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Individual Session: $15 registration fee + $5 supply fee paid to instructor
Complete Series $65 registration fee + $20 supply fee paid to instructor
One of the best ways to rein in the food budget is to cook at home. This doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive to be good. Experience some of the tasty, easy, and cheap dishes you can make at home with very few ingredients and not much time; for example tomato-basil soup from scratch; creamed peas and potatoes; easy gravies without the packet mix; dried bean cookery; quick breads; sausage gravy; easy pulled pork; marinated chicken breasts; rice recipes from scratch; powdered milk yogurt; blenderized whole wheat pancakes and more. All supplies will be provided and each session will feature a different menu. You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call (208) 678-1400 to register.
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly of Social Media is Monday, Feb. 25 and March 4 from 7-9 p.m. Instructor: Allie Steiner/1st Session and the Minidoka Sheriff’s Office/2nd Session
Fee: $20. Ages: 18+
This workshop series will teach you how to connect with your family and friends on less familiar social media platforms like Marco Polo, What’s App, Snapchat, and even Venmo. Participants will learn how to navigate and connect with their families with these fun and interactive applications. On the second night of the series, law enforcement will cover practical ways that families can protect against scams and other internet dangers. We will cover privacy settings, filters, and other important strategies that inform and empower us to use social media with confidence. Due to the sensitive nature of the topics, we are offering this series for adults 18 and up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.