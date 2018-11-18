Try 1 month for 99¢
Lighted Burley Parade

Lynch Oil participated in the 2014 Lighted Christmas Parade in Burley.

BURLEY — Burley’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 3. The parade escorts Santa in the fire truck to Centennial Park where he will turn on the lights. More entries are being sought. Any business, individual, youth or church group and club is welcome. Entry is free of charge. The more the merrier!

For more info or an entry form, call Sonya at 208-670-2408.

