BURLEY — Burley’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 3. The parade escorts Santa in the fire truck to Centennial Park where he will turn on the lights. More entries are being sought. Any business, individual, youth or church group and club is welcome. Entry is free of charge. The more the merrier!
For more info or an entry form, call Sonya at 208-670-2408.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.