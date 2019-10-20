{{featured_button_text}}
Burley trap team

Left to right: Northwest FCS Relationship Managers Travis Lammers, Kolby Carpenter and Bronson Larsen (not holding rifles) with members of the Burley Trap Team.

SPOKANE, Wash.  – Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded the Burley Bobcats Trap Team a $500 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.

“This grant is a great start to fully funding sidewalks at the Burley Trap Club and Sporting Clays to make the trap fields handicap accessible," said Head Coach Colleen Parkin.

Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed. To date in 2019, Northwest FCS has committed over $183,000 to 153 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,145 grants totaling more than $1.94 million.

The next rural grant deadline is Feb. 1, 2020. If you think your rural project may be eligible for a grant, visit northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.

Northwest FCS is a $12 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishermen, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

