SUN VALLEY — A Burley team comprised of 14 athletes, five junior coaches from Burley High School, eight volunteer coaches and many supportive parents participated in the regional Winter Special Olympics competition March 9 in Sun Valley.
The Higher Ground team from Sun Valley hosted and organized the event, along with Idaho Special Olympics. Among the sponsors were Clif Bar, Starbucks and Subway.
The festivities kicked off Friday night with a dinner and dance. The athletes enjoyed seeing old friends and making new ones. The competition was held Saturday at Dollar Mountain for the skiers and the snowshoers were at the Nordic track/golf course. There were about 150 athletes representing teams from around the state. Fans cheered loudly for everyone with cowbells, shakers and a lot of yelling.
The athletes competed in various events in snowshoeing including the 50-, 100-, and 200-meter run as well as the 4x100 relay. The relay was similar to a track meet in the snow! The skiers raced through the gates in the slalom and giant slalom events. We had one snowboarder shred the slopes and win his first gold medal. There was a lot of hardware hauled home to Burley! The athletes represented our community, our school and Burley Special Olympics with great attitudes, team spirit and heart.
Thank you Burley, for your continuous support of this team over the years.
If you are interested in making a financial donation or volunteering your time, please contact Burley High school for more information.
