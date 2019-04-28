BURLEY — After the winter winds, The Burley American Legion has noticed several tattered U.S. flags within the community which should be replaced.
Did you know that you can buy your flags from the Burley American Legion? You can order either a nylon or cotton flag at the same price, or less, than you usually pay. When you purchase a flag from the American Legion, 10 cents of every dollar spent will be donated to the Post for its end of year awards. This year, we had our 100th birthday celebration and were able to purchase plaques for Teacher of the Year, Police Officer of the Year, and Firefighter of the Year along with our Legionnaire of the Year.
With Memorial Day fast approaching, please contact us to purchase your next flag. If you’d like, members of the post will even come and take down your old flag and properly retire it and hoist your new flag. To purchase your flag, or for more information, contact Sue at 208-312-0655.
