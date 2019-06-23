TWIN FALLS — Three Magic Valley students have received $3,000 in scholarships from the Burger King McLamore Foundation.
This year’s scholarship recipients are Jeanete Cardona, Burley High School; Elley Folks, Xavier Charter School; and Kayson Hansen, Twin Falls High School.
Scholars are selected based on their grade point average, community service and leadership experience.
The Burger King McLamore Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Burger King brand, announced in a statement that $4 million in scholarships were awarded to nearly 3,000 high school seniors through the Burger King Scholars program.
For more information on the program, go to bkmclamorefoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.