FAIRFAX, Va. — Kiaira Kimball, a student at Idaho Distance Education Academy, has been selected to represent Buhl as a national youth correspondent at the Washington Journalism and Media Conference.
The prestigious journalism conference will be held July 14-19 at George Mason University.
Kimball will join a select group of students from around the nation for an intensive study of journalism and media. Kimball was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies.
National youth correspondents will participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media. Presenters will include prominent journalists, chief executive officers of major media outlets, researchers and recent college graduates successfully entering the field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.