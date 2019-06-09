{{featured_button_text}}

FAIRFAX, Va. — Kiaira Kimball, a student at Idaho Distance Education Academy, has been selected to represent Buhl as a national youth correspondent at the Washington Journalism and Media Conference.

The prestigious journalism conference will be held July 14-19 at George Mason University.

Kimball will join a select group of students from around the nation for an intensive study of journalism and media. Kimball was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies.

National youth correspondents will participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media. Presenters will include prominent journalists, chief executive officers of major media outlets, researchers and recent college graduates successfully entering the field.

