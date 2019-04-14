SEARCY, Ark. — Hannah Bybee of Buhl, a senior nutrition and dietetics major, has been included on the Harding University dean's list for grades achieved during the fall 2018 semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university in Searcy, Ark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.