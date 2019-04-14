{{featured_button_text}}

SEARCY, Ark. — Hannah Bybee of Buhl, a senior nutrition and dietetics major, has been included on the Harding University dean's list for grades achieved during the fall 2018 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university in Searcy, Ark.

