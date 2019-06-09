{{featured_button_text}}

BUHL — The West End Senior Center will vote on board members and hold its annual congregate meeting at 11:30 a.m. June 20 at the senior center, 1010 Main St., Buhl.

All interested congregate members are invited to mark a ballot.

Information: 208-543-4577.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments