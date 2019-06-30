{{featured_button_text}}

BUHL — The city will hold a fun run/walk at 8 a.m. July 4 during Sagebrush Days beginning in the Furniture Room parking lot, 1104 Main St. Registration starts at 7 a.m.

There will be 5K and 10K runs and a 5K walk. Awards will be provided for the top male and female in each age group and the top three male and female overall winners.

Registration before Sunday is $20 per person or $60 per family. On the day of the race, the cost is $25 per person and $80 per family.

To register, go to magicvalleytiming.com or visit the Buhl Chamber of Commerce. Make checks payable to Buhl Key Club.

For more information, call Steve Kaatz at 208-543-8576 or email Spkaatz@gmail.com.

