BUHL — The eighth annual “Tee Off for Books” golf tournament fundraiser for the Buhl Public Library will be held Sept. 21 at the Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl. The golf scramble is organized by the Buhl Library Foundation.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the tournament, or participants can register in advance at the Buhl library. A shotgun start will be at 9 a.m. and a picnic lunch will follow at 1 p.m.

There will be a silent auction and team prizes for first and second team gross and for the putting contest. Tee boxes and tournament sponsorships are also available.

All of the proceeds will be used for underwriting library operations such as library programming, materials, technology upgrades and furnishings.

For more information or for a registration form, contact the Buhl library at 215 Broadway Ave. N. or 208-543-6500. 

