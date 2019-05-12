{{featured_button_text}}

BUHL — The Buhl Public Library will host a Game of Thrones event from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 215 Broadway Ave. N., Buhl. The “Game of Thrones” books by George R.R. Martin have turned into a 10-year HBO project for television that completes its eighth and final season on May 19.

The free event will feature an appearance by Belegarth, a medieval combat society from Twin Falls, demonstrating tips and techniques of a medieval battle field.

The festivities will include games of “GOT Monopoly,” “GOT Risk” and “Hand of the King,” along with crafts, coloring and prizes. Costumes are welcome.

Free snacks will be provided. Kona Ice will have sno-cones for purchase in front of the library.

For more information, contact the library at 208-543-6500.

