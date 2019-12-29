BUHL — The public library will host a variety of titles and authors for this season’s winter and spring book talks. Local presenters will share the books they selected and provide insights into the authors’ visions.
The following book talks are scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the library, 215 Broadway Ave. N., Buhl.
On Jan. 21, former history teacher and civil war reenactor Curt Asay will share his insights into Geraldine Brooks’ novel, “March.” Brooks uses Louisa May Alcott’s children’s classic “Little Women,” as a springboard for an adult examination of love, marriage and war from the viewpoint of the girls’ absent father, Mr. March, who left his family to support the Union cause in the dark early years of the Civil War.
“If Not For This,” by Pete Fromm, will be the book selection to be discussed by Mike Cothern on Feb. 11. The novel takes readers on a rocky series of whitewater adventures as two river runners meet, fall in love, marry and start their own river business. As they move and change course like the rivers they love, they embark on a lifelong love affair, navigating life hazards.
On March 3, Kim Smith will explore John Irving’s classic work, “A Prayer for Owen Meany.” In this novel, Meany hits a foul ball that kills his best friend’s mother but he doesn’t believe in accidents. Meany believes he is God’s instrument, and what happens to him after that is both extraordinary and terrifying.
On March 24, Sherry Hoem will discuss “The Enlightenment of Bees” by Rachel Linden. In this romantic global adventure, the main character Mia discovers that the carefully planned life she thought she wanted has changed because of a world trip, she and her roommate Rosie take where they meet an assortment of incredible people and have adventures she never imagined.
The April 14 book discussion of “Beautiful Ruins” will be led by Cindy Bjorneberg Snyder. The novel by Jess Walter is a roller-coaster ride crossing more than 50 years and many lives. From movie stars to Italian innkeepers, from army veteran turned novelist to Richard Burton himself, the novel explores people navigating rocky shores while clinging to improbable dreams.
In the last book discussion on May 5, Ray Hoem will explore the nonfiction novel “Mama’s Last Hug – Animal Emotions and What They Tell Us About Ourselves” by Frans de Waal who has spent four decades in the forefront of animal research. The book begins with Mama, a chimpanzee matriarch’s death, and the biologist who was her friend and who went to be with her as she was dying. Their goodbyes were filmed and went viral.
All books will be available for free checkout about three weeks before each book talk. For more information, contact the library at 208-543-6500.
