BUHL — The Buhl Public Library’s winter-spring book talk program will continue in April and May at the library, 215 Broadway Ave. N.
A book discussion will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. April 16 with Ailaine Higgins leading the program with Paulo Coelho’s “The Alchemist,” which celebrated its 25th-anniversary edition recently. The story focuses on an Andalusian shepherd boy named Santiago who goes on a quest for treasure and meets three characters, all of whom help with the quest. No one knows what the treasure is or whether the boy will be able to surmount the obstacles in his path, but the quest for worldly goods turns into the discovery of the treasures found within.
In a discussion from 7 to 9 p.m. May 7, Mike Cothern will share his insights into the novel “Winter Wheat” by Mildred Walker. Set in the 1940s dryland wheat country of central Montana, the author introduces her heroine, Ellen Webb. It is the story of growing up in all senses of the word within a year and a half.
The library will show the movie “The Hunger Games” from 6 to 9 p.m. May 28, as a prelude to the discussion of the second book in the series. The book club did the original discussion of the book in 2009 with Susie Jones.
In a program from 7 to 9 p.m. May 30, Cynthia Toppen will lead the discussion on “Catching Fire” by Suzanne Collins, the second book in the Hunger Games trilogy. Katniss and Peeta survived and won the 74th annual Hunger Games, but the 75th is a quarter quell and the Capital has decided to change the rules. Instead of drawing new contestants as they have in the past, they’ve decided to submit all the previous winners’ names and everyone who won must compete again in the arena to the death, leaving only one winner.
The books will be available to check out from the library. More information: 208-543-6500.
