BUHL — The Buhl Public Library will kick off its winter and spring book talks with a variety of titles and authors. Book talks will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at 215 Broadway Ave. N., and the library will supply the books for check out.
On Jan. 8, Ellen Asay will lead the discussion on “The Round House” by Louise Erdrich. In the book, a tribal woman is attacked in 1988. Traumatized, she is slow to reveal what happened to her husband and teenage son. The father, a tribal judge, and son both seek justice.
Ray Hoem will share his insights into “Epitaph for a Peach: Four Seasons on My Family Farm” by David M. Masumoto on Jan. 29. Winner of the Julia Child Cookbook Award for Best Literary Food Writing, 1995, and the Critics’ Choice Award for the same year, the novel is a personal story of one farmer’s attempt to rescue one of the last sweet and juicy fruits from becoming obsolete in a world that increasingly values commerciality over quality.
Ernest Cline’s “Ready Player One,” Number 76 on the Great American Reads, will be the title for discussion on Feb. 19 with Sherri George. It is 2045 and Wade Watts is a gamer and player obsessed with the Oasis and its deceased, eccentric creator. The creator promised that whoever solves his fiendish puzzles and games will inherit his fortune and the Oasis. When Watts cracks the first clue, he discovers a cast of rivals willing to kill to win.
A special presentation of the film will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21. The book talk group will examine the movie “Ready Player One” by Stephen Spielberg, with Sherri George leading the discussion about the transition from book to screen and how the visual dynamic of the movie has altered or changed elements of the book.
“A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman will be the book discussion on March 12 with Cindy Bjorneberg Snyder. A word-of-mouth bestseller, the curmudgeon, the grumpiest man in town gets a shakeup when a new family moves next door and starts off by flattening his mailbox with their U-Haul.
Curt Asay will lead the discussion on Christina McKenna’s “The Misremembered Man” on March 26. Set in Ireland, the story chronicles the present day life of Jamie McCloone, his search for love, and his genuine friends in the Irish countryside with gentle humor and day-to-day events.
The book-talk programs for April and May will be announced in March. For more information, contact the library at 208-543-6500.
